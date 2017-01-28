



The bombs, reportedly planted by the banned ULFA(I) exploded one after another in Charaideo, Dibrugarh and Tinsukia districts. Prior to that, self-styled commander-in-chief of the ULFA(I), Paresh Baruah went on air through some select television channels warning people of attacks as a mark of protest.

Meanwhile, Governor Banwarilal Purohit while delivering his customary Republic Day address at the College of Veterinary Science playground here on Thursday, highlighted the wide spectrum of government schemes with special stress on issues like health, education, flood and erosion, social welfare, agriculture and the infrastructure development in Guwahati among others.

The Governor, in his speech, however, did not mention anything about the existing law and order situation or the issue of illegal Bangladeshis. But he did mention about the ongoing National Register of Citizens (NRC) update process. Purohit stated that during verification, some forged documents have been found to be submitted by applicants and as on date a total of 166 FIRs have been registered across the State.

“The government has also constituted a special investigation team (SIT) headed by ADGP (CID) for focused investigation into the matter of use of forged documents for inclusion in the NRC,” he said.