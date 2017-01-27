Awareness prog on cashless transaction

Correspondent

GAURIPUR, Jan 26 - In a meeting held in the auditorium hall of the district library, Dhubri and attended by all the presidents and secretaries of village panchayats and development blocks, the deputy commissioner, Dhubri Dhiraj Chaudhury, stressed the need of cashless transactions and urged the concerned officers to create awareness among the common people not only in the urban areas but also in rural areas. The meet was attended by Palash Pratim Bora, Addl DC, Raghunath Das, Director of the UCO Bank, DIPRO Bikash Sharma, assistant commissioner Bikram Chetri and a few others. The awareness meeting held recently decided to organise awareness programmes at the panchayat level and all the panchayats will be covered within January 29 next and such awareness meetings are being organised in Dharmsala, Golakganj, Agomani, and Salkocha blocks under Dhubri and Bilasipara subdivisions.