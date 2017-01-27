Pulok Gogoi also praised Pradeep Majumdar for his initiative to create a cultural atmosphere in this region. Artist Atul Borooah, ADC Dipankar Das, social worker Kamala Kanta Bora, Principal Dilip Bora and guardian Amarendra Talukdar also graced the occasion.

Later, prizes were distributed among the participants who got higher positions in different groups.

Students of Pradeep’s Art and Crafts including Mayukhee Bezborooah, Anagshita Kashyap and others have shone in different national-level competitions. Their certificates and medals were also distributed in the same function.

Nisthananda Kashyap of this institution obtained the Kalaratna Medal instituted by the Lalit Kala Centre for Visual Art, Bengaluru.