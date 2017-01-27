Correspondent
NAGAON, Jan 26 - Pradeep’s Art and Crafts, a well-known institution of the State working in the field of art and crafts teaching, organized a State-level art competition on January 22 last where nearly 400 participants from different parts of the state took part. Attending the prize distribution ceremony as chief guest, famous artist Pulok Gogoi observed that an institution should be established near the Kolong bank where budding talent will get a space to blossom their hidden talents. He called upon Pradeep Majumdar and other art lovers to take initiative in this direction.
Pulok Gogoi also praised Pradeep Majumdar for his initiative to create a cultural atmosphere in this region. Artist Atul Borooah, ADC Dipankar Das, social worker Kamala Kanta Bora, Principal Dilip Bora and guardian Amarendra Talukdar also graced the occasion.
Later, prizes were distributed among the participants who got higher positions in different groups.
Students of Pradeep’s Art and Crafts including Mayukhee Bezborooah, Anagshita Kashyap and others have shone in different national-level competitions. Their certificates and medals were also distributed in the same function.
Nisthananda Kashyap of this institution obtained the Kalaratna Medal instituted by the Lalit Kala Centre for Visual Art, Bengaluru.