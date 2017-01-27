Attending the function, writer Dr Nanda Singh Borkola expressed concerned about the chaotic situation prevailing in the Asam Sahitya Sabha. “The Sahitya Sabha belongs to the people of Assam,” he said calling upon each and every person to guard the Sabha with constructive suggestions.

The district president of the Akhil Bharatiya Sahitya Parishad, well-known short story writer Bhadreswar Rajkhowa was in the chair. A number of eminent literary personalities including Dr Prayag Saikia, Nisuti Majumdar, Bina Sarma, Dr Manju Laskar, Lakheswar Sarma, Rati Mohan Nath, Sushmita Majumdar and others graced the occasion.

Dipen Mahanta and Tutumoni Bora presented songs in the function and Gobinda Malakar and Pranjal Bordoloi conducted it.