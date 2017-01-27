He said the election was not in the interest of any individual but for the development of the towns of the state.

The Joint Coordination Committee (JCC), comprising the apex tribal bodies in the state, has set a January 27 deadline for the government to differ or postpone the ULB polls slated for February 1. On the failure of the government to do so, the JCC has threatened of an indefinite bandh from January 28.

"Let us sink our differences and march forward for peace, progress and development," the Governor said at a function to mark the Republic Day.

Elections to 32 municipal and town councils in the state have been notified after a gap of more than 12 years.

But, the provision of 33 per cent reservation for women in ULBs has been opposed by several tribal bodies and civil society organisations claiming that it infringes Article 371A of the Constitution which provides special rights to Nagaland.