Addressing Republic Day celebration at the State Civil Secretariat here, in the presence of Chief Minister T R Zeliang, Governor P B Acharya called upon the Khaplang faction of NSCN to respect the wishes of the people and return to the ceasefire agreement with the Centre.

NSCN(K) unilaterally abrogated the ceasefire in March 2015.

The Governor said the law and order situation in the state, by and large, has remained peaceful.

"We remain firm to our commitment to continue supporting the ongoing political dialogue for achieving final settlement that alone can bring permanent peace," he said.

Nagaland has a large youth population and the government is also committed to make efforts so that the state's youth got employment and did not sway towards anti-social activities, Acharya said.

Keeping this in mind, Nagaland Vision 2030 was released in December last year, he said.

Vision 2030 also laid down a road map to enhance road, rail, air connectivity to places in South East Asia so that Nagaland could become the gateway to the region, the Governor said.

The document also envisages rapid development and growth of our agriculture and allied sectors, he said.

The Day was celebrated peacefully in other districts.

Besides the parade by security forces, NCC, Scouts & Guide and school students, cultural presentations by different Naga tribes and exhibition by government departments marked the celebrations throughout the State.

Altogether, 15 persons from the state police and government servants were honoured with Governor Awards for distinguished services.