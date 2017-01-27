"Let us remember, with reverence, Meghalaya's own patriots namely U Tirot Sing, U Kiang Nangbah and Pa Togan N Sangma and many other unsung heroes," Chief Minister Mukul Sangma said.

Lauding the government's effort in bringing militants back to the mainstream, Sangma said, "A peaceful democratic movement is the strongest weapon available to the people to resolve issues in a democracy."

He also said the government is committed to fight the menace of corruption and it "must be a shared agenda" of each person.

The government has recently constituted a search committee to recommend a list of qualified people to be appointed as the Chairperson and members of the Lokayukta, Sangma said.

On fencing of Indo-Bangladesh border, the Chief Minister said his government would complete the border fencing at a fast pace, though the current situation on the border with Bangladesh remained peaceful.

He said roads were being constructed across the state and the Inter-State Bus Terminus at Tura has been completed.

Efforts were also on for resumption of coal mining in the state, Sangma said