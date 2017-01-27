There was no report of any casualty in the blasts, the police said. Only a brick wall was damaged.

Manipur Governor Najma Heptulla, who was the chief guest at the function celebrating the Republic Day, unfurled the Tricolour and inspected the guard of honour accorded by a contingent of 1St IRB.

The Governor handed over Fire Service Medal for Meritorious Service to Mohendro Singh Mangshatabam, Station Officer, Manipur Fire Service and Leading Fireman Khuman Shan Johnson Tangkhul, the release added.

The Governor also took the salute from 65 march past contingents headed by parade Commander Mamata Wahengbam, SP CID (Technical), which included security forces, schools, colleges and band parties, cultural troupes and 13 Tableaux.

After the March Past parade, state Chief Minister O Ibobi Singh said that the state witnessed a change in terms of development and it could advance considerably in different fields.

He described the problem of law and order as an obstacle in developmental efforts in the state.

He appealed to the underground outfits to shun violence and come forward to resolve issues with peaceful and democratic means.

The celebration was attended by Deputy CM Gaikhangam, Speaker Th Lokeshwar Singh, ministers, MLAs, Chief Secretary, DGP, senior civil and military officials.