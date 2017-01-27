After hoisting the flag on at the Assam Rifles Ground on the occasion of the Republic Day, he said India's third international internet gateway (IIG), after Mumbai and Chennai, was now operational in Agartala and would boost internet services within the region and with the rest of the world.

After an agreement between India's Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited and Bangladesh Submarine Cable Company Limited, the third IIG was set up here.

"After a massive state-wide literacy campaign, Tripura attained the top position in literacy in the country with 96.82 per cent. Tripura has become a power surplus state," the Governor added.

He also said that Tripura was the first northeastern state that implemented the National Food Security Act 2013 from September 1, 2015.

"The Tripura government is providing rice at the rate of Rs 2 per kg instead of Rs 3 per kg, as stipulated in the act. For this, Tripura has to bear additional burden of Rs 17 crore per year," Roy added.

The Republic Day was celebrated across the state with numerous functions.