Addressing a function on the occasion of 68th Republic Day at the Assam Rifles ground here, Sharma said the government had formulated a comprehensive growth strategy for the state--the New Economic Development Policy (NEDP)--as a continuation of NLUP which has been implemented in full swing from the 2016-17 fiscal.

Rs 250 crore have been allocated for the purpose.

Against the original target of 1.2 lakh beneficiaries, the NLUP covered 1,31,940 beneficiaries from 2011 till date.

"Through the NLUP, over the past five years, we have brought about significant and visible changes in the socio-economic scenario of our subsistence economy," he said.

The governor said the next step was to transform the subsistence economy to a market economy which was the very purpose of implementing the NEDP.

"Our collective effort must be towards bringing progress to the state for which cooperation is essential and the government machinery must also prepare to meet this challenge," he said.

While outlining different achievements of the state government and the projects being taken up, the Governor said Mizoram took pride in the existence of peace and tranquility, which are "prerequisites for all round development and harmonious existence".

The credit for maintaining the status of being one of the most peaceful states in the country not only went to the law enforcing agencies but also to NGOs, churches, media and the general public, Sharma added.