NEW DELHI, Jan 26 (IANS): Assam's famous Kamakhya temple -- dedicated to the Hindu diety Kamakhya -- was showcased at the Republic Day parade here on the state's tableau.
The tableau displayed some worshippers at the temple -- which unusually has no image or idol for worship and is loacted atop Nilachal hills in Guwahati.
The temple, a major religious tourist attraction, draws worshippers from across the country.
It has a natural fissure which resembles female genitals. Due to the flow of water from a spring emanating from inside the cave, it remains moist and worshippers believe that mother Earth menstruates through this fissure at the time of cultivation.