The tableau displayed some worshippers at the temple -- which unusually has no image or idol for worship and is loacted atop Nilachal hills in Guwahati.

The temple, a major religious tourist attraction, draws worshippers from across the country.

It has a natural fissure which resembles female genitals. Due to the flow of water from a spring emanating from inside the cave, it remains moist and worshippers believe that mother Earth menstruates through this fissure at the time of cultivation.