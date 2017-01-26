“Each citizen is expected to prioritise his or her own aspirations for the area which will be collected and then prepared into one page by the gram sabha head. The notes will be submitted to the six BDO’s who will prepare a summary for each area and we will forward this to the State Government on January 28. All the notes should reach the Centre by January 31,” she said.

With reference to the NITI Ayog instructions, she said that a letter was issued by the Chief Executive Officer of the Ayog to all the deputy commissioners, district collectors ,district magistrates stating the instructions to organise gram sabhas at their respective districts on the theme of the upcoming Vision 2032 on Republic Day so that all citizens can be made aware of the replacement of the five year plans by NITI Aayog’s 15 year vision.

“On completion of the 12th Plan period on March 31, the Centre will prepare the Vision document and plans will be specific to states and particular areas, addressing the needs of groups of people. There will no longer be five year plans,” she said.