Addressing a press conference, Goswami said that a trauma centre is one of the urgent needs for the Upper Assam districts as the acutely injured patients of Jorhat, Sivasagar, Dibrugarh, Golaghat, Majuli and other neighbouring districts could not avail any trauma care facilities in the civil hospitals of their respective areas.

Though a trauma care centre was constructed in Dibrugarh based Assam Medical College Hospital (AMCH), it is yet to be functional. The acutely injured patients were shifted to the trauma care centre of the Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) to provide required treatment in this regard.

“We have proposed that the regional trauma care centre to be set up in the premises of the old hospital of Jorhat. In the new Budget the financial allocation will likely to be announced. We are planning to name the centre as Swargadeo Kamaleswar Singha regional trauma care centre,” said MLA Goswami.

Goswami also said several measures have been initiated and efforts are on to solve the prolonged civic problems of water-logging and artificial flood, shortage of pure drinking water and bumpy roads. As a short-term measure, five box-typed culverts will be constructed in various locations near the city post office, JB College, DFO office and few other locations and an amount of Rs 17 lakh has been already released from the MLA’s local area development fund.

A committee was constituted to look after and coordinate the anti-flood works in the city so that transparency can be properly maintained in the construction of culverts, he said.

Mentioning the need of eviction in the Borkhal area, Goswami said that five families were served the notices for eviction as they were found encroaching the deep trench which earlier flushed out huge storm waters in every rainy season from the heart of the urban Jorhat to the main rivulet Tarajan.

He also said that financial approval have already been made for construction and widening of several important roads of Jorhat including DCB Road, 2 no Sonarigaon Road, AT Road, TR Phookan Road, JB Road, Borpatra Ali and several other lanes.