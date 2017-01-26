With only a fortnight left, preparations for the five-day long literary and cultural mega event are being carried out on a war footing with active support of the government departments, PSUs, NGOs and the public. Works on the main pandal, exhibition, book fair, parking area, craft stalls, recreation centre, delegates camps spread over 2 sq km area are progressing at a brisk pace.

The reception committee is upbeat about the success of the session as the people of Sivasagar have come out to cooperate in all works once their main demand for a session minus Dr Paramananda Rajbonshi is fulfilled. The committee has already given the final touches to 100 valuable books for release besides constructing six life size statues of Padmanath Gohainbaruah, Lakshminath Bezbaroa, Hemchandra Boruah, Sarat Chandra Goswami, Bhupen Hazarika and Mamoni Raisom Goswami which are to be installed in different parts of the town during the session. The reception committee president Sonaram Boruah told media persons that the session will be a historic one as it will contribute to the life of the people of the region in a permanent way.

The Sivasagar district administration has already allotted 50 bighas of land adjacent to the site of the centenary session for a Sahitya Sabha literary complex, he added.

Showing a keen interest in the development of the Sabha’s preparations, the State Government have taken steps through Sivasagar district administration to complete the infrastructure and field development so that a people do not face any difficulty. The Chief Minister has already instructed all the BJP MLAs from the district and the Jorhat MP Kamakhya Prasad Tasa to take stock of the situation.

Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, MP, Tapan Kr Gogoi, MLA, Sonari, Kushal Duwori, MLA, Thowra and Bhaben Mohan, president, Sivasagar district BJP met the reception committee in Zerenga Pathar on Monday evening. Tasa informed the committee that OIL, Duliajan has already released Rs 50 lakh to Asam Sahitya Sabha central committee.

Sivasagar Deputy Commissioner, Narayan Konwar, has been in constant touch with the reception committee and is regularly monitoring the progress of the works. The biggest challenge before the administration is widening and repairing the dilapidated roads of Sivasagar.

The principal secretary in-charge Aboni Mohan Saharia through a release, appealed to all sections to put aside all differences and work dedicatedly for uplift of Assamese language and to make the historic session a successful one. Saharia said that the executive committee of the Sabha is being guided by a panel of advisers comprising three vice chancellors, Dr Mridul Hazarika of Gauhati University, Dr Hitesh Deka of KKHSOU and Dr Dipak Kr Sarmah of Kumar Bhaskar Varma Sanskrit University, who had recently met the former presidents of Asam Sahitya Sabha and has arrived at a decision to hold the centenary session as scheduled.