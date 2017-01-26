Workshop of Assamese songs





Eminent singers Anirban Das, Dr Birendra Nath Dutta and Dr Lakshahira Das seen on the occasion of the three-day workshop on the popular songs of Dr Das organised by Anandhara – a socio-cultural organisation, at Guwahati recently. Eminent singers Anirban Das, Dr Birendra Nath Dutta and Dr Lakshahira Das seen on the occasion of the three-day workshop on the popular songs of Dr Das organised by Anandhara – a socio-cultural organisation, at Guwahati recently. Two songs from two Assamese films Sarapat (1955) and Lachit Borphukan (1956), two traditional Assamese children songs tuned by Dr Birendra Nath Dutta (1970), two songs composed by Nabakanta Barua and Dr Lakshahira Das were included in the workshop. Ramen Choudhury, the famous composer inaugurated the workshop on January 21 and spoke a few words. Anirban Das, Gayatri Hazarika and Prasanta Rajkhowa provided training in the workshop, a press release stated.