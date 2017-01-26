President’s Police Medal for LK Gohain





In recognition of his dedicated service, he was also awarded Indian Police Medal in 2011 for meritorious service. Joining SSB in 1978 as Circle Organiser, he actively served in various capacities with distinction in the States of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, West Bengal, Sikkim, Nagaland, Meghalaya, Mizoram and Tripura.