President’s Police Medal for LK Gohain
GUWAHATI, Jan 25 - LK Gohain, Deputy Inspector General, Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Frontier Tezpur has been awarded the President’s Police Medal, 2017 by the President of India for distinguished service on the occasion of Republic Day, 2017.
In recognition of his dedicated service, he was also awarded Indian Police Medal in 2011 for meritorious service. Joining SSB in 1978 as Circle Organiser, he actively served in various capacities with distinction in the States of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, West Bengal, Sikkim, Nagaland, Meghalaya, Mizoram and Tripura.