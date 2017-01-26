School cricket

Sports reporter

GUWAHATI, Jan 25 - The Dr Padma Kr Saikia and Sandhan Saikia Memorial All Guwahati Inter School Cricket Tournament, organised by the City Cricket Coaching Centre got off at the Dispur Parade Ground today. In two matches played on the opening day, SSNB defeated HKV by three wickets while Purvanchal Hindi HS downed KVK by eight wickets. Brief scores: HKV 107/3 (Ankit Singha 55, Gopi 23). SSNB 110/7 (Sanjay Deka 25, Budheswar Ranghang 24, Manish Sharma 22, Amvesh Chandra 2/19, Sabpreet Singh 2/24). KVK 105 (Hrikesh Baishya 29, Rohit Das 27, Pradip Sah 2/27). Purvanchal Hindi HS 107/2 (Rajnesh Barman 38, Satyam Shah 27).