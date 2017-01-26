Shillong team win

Sports reporter

GUWAHATI, Jan 25 - Shillong outfit TNT Sputnik Cricket Club earned a convincing 22-run victory against ACA Club in the Bud Challenge Cricket Tournament for the Jugal Kishor Newatia Trophy. In today’s match at the Mangaldai Stadium, the Shillong team posted a challenging total of 218 for eight. ACA Club, despite dashing Aman Kalita, failed to reach the target as they were all out for 196. Brief scores: TNT Sputnik CC 218/8 (Swarajit Das 33, Rajesh Tati 31, Chaman Pushp 30, Vishal Konwar 30, Sanjay Biswa 23, Tarique Siddique 22, Nafees Siddique 17, Sanju Basfor 3/16, Debasish Saikia 2/41). ACA Club 196 (Aman Kalita 70, Sourav Nath 43, Jintu Kalita 17, Debasish Saikia 17, Amiangshu Sen 3/34, Swarajit Das 2/25, Nafees Siddique 2/41). Today’s match: GTC vs Barpeta Road CCC.