GSA B div cricket final tomorrow

Sports reporter

GUWAHATI, Jan 25 - SG Club of Satgaon set up title clash with Sijubari RYS in the final of the Rashmi Bala Tamuly Memorial GSA B Division Cricket Tournament. The final is slated for January 27 at the Latasil playground here. In two semifinals played today, SG Club defeated Chandmari SC by 17 runs while Sijubari RYS edged past Dakhin Sarania Sangha by one run. Brief scores: (S/Fs) SG Club Satgaon 113 (Sanjay Ram 35, U Bikramjit 20, Amit Sirola 3/14, Debajit Basumatary 3/22). Chandmari SC 96 (Amit Sirola 33, Nitesha Adhikari 18, Atish Kumar 3/13, Dilip Thakur 2/11). Sijubari RYS 158/8 (Arun Bora 27, Rubul Chetri 24, Debojit Das 4/25, Nirmal Chetri 2/15). Dakhin Sarania Sangha 157 (Subhash Basfor 32, Chinmoy Das 27, Washim Islam 3/31, Palash Gogoi 2/26).