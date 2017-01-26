



“I think confidence is the big word in T20 cricket, confidence and momentum. At the moment the guys are feeling lot more confident than they were after game two. They were doing a lot of hard work and did not get much reward. Having had a win under our belt, we are looking forward to the three-match T20 series in what could potentially be very exciting,” Morgan said on the eve of the series opener.

England beat India by five runs at the Eden Gardens in the third and final ODI for their first win on the tour.

Morgan informed that Joe Root has recovered from a niggle that kept him out of the third ODI in Kolkata and is available for selection for tomorrow’s T20 match. However, pacer David Willey will not take part in tomorrow’s game.

“David flew in yesterday, missed practice in the morning and he won’t be fit for selection. Nothing serious showed up on the scan, which is a huge positive because initially it looked quite painful, but he won’t be fit for tomorrow’s game,” said Morgan.

Looking ahead at the Champions Trophy in June in England, Morgan was asked about the relevance of the T20 series here.

“Yes it is (relevant). The group is very similar. Going from the series we have just played where bowlers have found it difficult honing specific skills going into T20 cricket can be relevant. We don’t know where the fifty-over game is going,” said Morgan. – PTI