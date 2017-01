Army Chief visits Manipur

Correspondent

IMPHAL, Jan 25 - Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Bipin Rawat visited Manipur today to oversee the prevailing security situation in Manipur. He was accompanied by GOC-in-C Eastern Command Lt Gen Praveen Bakshi and GOC-in- C 3 Corps Lt Gen Anil Chauhan. He also called on Manipur Governor Dr Najama A Heptulla and discussed the security situation in the State with her, it added.