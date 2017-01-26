State Home Minister HDR Lyngdoh said, police personnel have been posted in all sensitive areas of the State. The State police is taking the assistance of Central paramilitary forces to ensure fullproof security.

Lyngdoh said although the militant group Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council has not called a bandh, the police are not taking any chances.

Over the past decade R Day celebrations were boycotted by HNLC which also called bandhs on these days.

However, Meghalaya High Court barred the media from publicising any reports of bandhs called by any group. The order in a way paved the way for the smooth celebration of events related to National days.

Meanwhile, Lyngdoh, who is under fire after his family-run guest house has been named in an FIR involving a child’s alleged trafficking and sexual abuse, would be taking the R Day salute at Nongstoin, West Khasi Hills.

Newmai News adds: Security has been beefed up for the Republic Day celebration in Mizoram. Aizawl District Sub Divisional Magistrate has issued an order prohibiting use of drone/aerial camera and the likes to ensure that security is fully maintained in the main celebration of Republic Day at AR Ground here and at Raj Bhavan and CM’s bungalow.

Drone/aerial camera used against the order would be seized or shot down and action shall be taken against the violators as per law.

Imphal Correspondent adds: Security has been tightened by conducting random checking and frisking in and around the state capital ahead of the Republic Day celebration and upcoming assembly polls.

Police also conducted regular combing operations in and around Imphal town since the last five-six days to flush out underground elements.