BJP National General Secretary Ram Madhav and North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) convenor and Assam Minister Hemanta Biswa Sharma, BJP State president Kh Bhabananda, State election committee leader Th Chaoba and others attended the function.

Though the reason for joining BJP by ex-MP Gangte was not known, the two former Congress MLAs felt that BJP is the only option to bring a change in Manipur. So far, six Congress MLAs including three former Ministers have joined the BJP fold.

With the joining of these MLAs in the BJP, the strength of Congress in the 60 member House has gone down to 47.