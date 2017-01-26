Correspondent
IMPHAL, Jan 25 - Exodus from ruling Congress continues in election-bound Manipur, with two more ex-MLAs Nemcha Kipgen (Kangpokpi) and Vungjagin Valte (Thanlon) quitting the party. Trinamool Congress State unit president Kim Gangte, who is an ex-MP, also resigned from the party. All the three joined BJP during a reception here on Wednesday. Manipur goes to Assembly polls on March 4 and 8 next.
BJP National General Secretary Ram Madhav and North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) convenor and Assam Minister Hemanta Biswa Sharma, BJP State president Kh Bhabananda, State election committee leader Th Chaoba and others attended the function.
Though the reason for joining BJP by ex-MP Gangte was not known, the two former Congress MLAs felt that BJP is the only option to bring a change in Manipur. So far, six Congress MLAs including three former Ministers have joined the BJP fold.
With the joining of these MLAs in the BJP, the strength of Congress in the 60 member House has gone down to 47.