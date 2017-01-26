State Election Commissioner Sentiyanger Imchen, in a statement, said that the election process which got underway on December 21 consequent to the issuance of a notification cannot be stopped/postponed/deferred. “Therefore the State Election Commission has no alternative but to complete the electoral process as announced,” the statement said.

Imchen further stated that the entire electoral process once set in motion has to be taken to its logical conclusion.

The JCC after a public rally on January 23 in a memorandum to Nagaland Chief Minister demanded deferment of civic polls before January 26, failing which it threatened to impose indefinite State-wide bandh from January 27.

In this regard, the JCC held a consultative meeting at Chakhesang Hoho building, Dimapur here today.

Meanwhile, Nagaland Chief Minister TR Zeliang has appealed to the tribal organisations opposed to the urban local bodies poll with 33 per cent reservation for women to reconsider their stand and let the elections go ahead as scheduled. He also urged them not to misuse the unique customary system.

Zeliang further requested the tribal bodies to at least not try to impose their views and opinions on others through threats and intimidation even if they cannot change their views and opinions on the issue. The CM made the appeal while speaking at a function commemorating the National Girl Child Day here at the Capital Convention Centre in Kohima yesterday.

“Let us respect each other’s views/opinions and the due process of law and refrain from taking the law into our own hands,” he asserted.

He also said it is necessary to provide reservation to women in politics just as in government jobs and in technical education for the backward tribes and communities, etc. Zeliang said the whole country has gone ahead with 33 per cent women reservation but in Nagaland, men went against it and even women are being influenced to go against women reservation.

He reminded that before the State Government went ahead with its decision to implement the reservation, it had held consultation with Naga Hoho, Easter Naga People’s Organisation and all the tribe organisations.

He said after the consultation, the ENPO and Lotha Hoho issued statements declaring that they welcomed the 33 per cent women reservation, but after three months, they started objecting it.