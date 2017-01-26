Born on September 8, 1944, Deka did his BA from Cotton College. He then joined the LIC and later moved to the Mumbai branch of the RBI and worked there for about 12 years before joining the Guwahati branch of the RBI as a manager.

During his stay in Mumbai, he was elected as honorary treasurer of the Bombay Amateur Astronomers’ Association. In 2000, he joined the Pragjyotish Amateur Astronomers’ Association, Guwahati. In 2005, he was elected secretary of this astronomers’ association and continued to serve this organisation in the same capacity till his death.

He played a pioneer role in popularising astronomy in the NE region. He designed courses and workshops on basic astronomy. He was a regular contributor to various newspapers, including The Assam Tribune, on celestial phenomena.

He leaves behind his wife and two daughters. His last rites were performed at Navagraha.