NFR Chief Public Relations Officer PJ Sharma said in a statement today that a goods train or pilot engine would run before all important mail and express trains in the Srirampur-New Bongaigaon-Kamakhya, New Bongaigaon-Goalpara Town-Kamakhya, Fakiragram-Dhubri and Guwahati-Lumding-Tinsukia/Dibrugarh sections from 5 pm today to 6 am on January 26.

“Trains in the vulnerable sections are being escorted by RPF/RPSF and GRP personnel. All major bridges are being guarded round the clock. CCTV cameras are being monitored by trained RPF officials in all important stations,” he said.

Sharma added that track patrolling by motor trolleys as well as on foot is being carried out in sensitive sections. Seven companies of RPSF have been deployed for providing security to railway employees and stations.

Joint control rooms have been set up in Tinsukia, Lumding, Guwahati, Rangiya and New Bongaigaon for collection and dissemination of information pertaining to security.

RPF quick response teams have also been formed. “Emergency control rooms have been opened in all divisions from 6 pm of January 25 to 6 pm of January 26,” Sharma said.