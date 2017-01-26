This decision was announced here today by Union Minister of State for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) Dr Jitendra Singh, who is also the chairman, Board of Directors of Dr B Borooah Cancer Institute.

With the new arrangement coming into force from today, the Guwahati-based cancer centre will be an aided institute of the Department of Atomic Energy, Government of India, and will be under the control of Tata Memorial Centre for Cancer, Mumbai, which will provide healthcare and academic facilities on the same pattern and of the same standard as currently available in the Tata Memorial Centre of Mumbai.

A tripartite MoU was signed among the North-Eastern Council (NEC), Department of Atomic Energy and the Government of Assam, in the presence of the DoNER Minister, Tata Memorial Centre for Cancer, Mumbai Director Dr RA Badwe and Dr B Borooah Cancer Institute Director Dr AC Kataki. NEC Secretary Ram Muivah and representatives from the Union Health Ministry and the Government of Assam were also present on the occasion.

Dr Jitendra Singh complimented all for fast-tracking the procedures during the last few months to effect the MoU.

Dr Singh said Dr B Borooah Cancer Institute, which was established 43 years ago, has moved ahead in the direction of becoming one of the top cancer care and cancer teaching hospitals in India, possibly the first of its kind in the eastern part of the country.

Considering high prevalence of cancer, the minister said this would prove to be a great boon for the entire region.