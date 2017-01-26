The team inspected the wetland and its sources and collected water samples for laboratory analysis. The garbage dump site nearby was also visited.

Conservationist Purnima Devi Barman, who is an expert on greater adjutant storks, also accompanied the team.

Following an inquiry instituted by Kamrup (Metro) Deputy Commissioner Dr M Angamuthu yesterday, Circle Officer of Azara Maharshi Kashyap today filed a police case in this regard. The Forest Department had earlier filed a police case against picnickers for causing harm to the wetland’s environment.

The Azara Circle Officer will soon submit his report on the matter. Forest Minister Pramila Rani Brahma and the Kamrup (Metro) DC had visited the site yesterday.