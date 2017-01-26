The scales of remission of sentences for different categories have also been specified.

The said remission granted under the order will not be admissible to prisoners sentenced to simple imprisonment in lieu of fine; prisoners held under the Foreigners Act and Passport Act; foreign nationals convicted under any Act; prisoners held under Section 3 to 10 of the Official Secret Act, 1923; prisoners convicted for offence against the State under Section 121 to 1331 of IPC; prisoners convicted under Prevention of Corruption Act; Section 107/ 109 CrPC; offences to which executive power of the Union extends; Prevention of Food Adulteration Act; Suppression of Immoral Traffic Act; under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, (NDPS Act) and prisoners convicted for “rape”.