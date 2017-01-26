



Born in 1930, she started her acting career through radio plays after the establishment of the Shillong-Guwahati radio centre in Guwahati in 1948. She acted in over 700 radio plays.

She made her foray into the world of stage by acting in Preyoshi, Assamese adaptation of the Bernard Shaw’s play, My Fair Lady, in 1972. She went on to act in nearly 50 plays including Andhayug, Mother, Brahmachari, Upekshita Mallika, Chup Adalat Bohise, Fatema Bibir Ghar, Sanglap, etc. Her TV plays included Aaranyak, Mouse Trap, Molok Guin Guin, Jivanar Batot, Pratybartan, etc. Her first feature film was Niyoti (1982), followed by Sutrapat, Abhiman, Pratyabartan, Sankalpa and Adahya.

Bina Prasad was acknowledged as an A-Grade drama artiste by Akashvani Kendra in 1990. She bagged the Lifetime Drama Artiste award from the Assam Government. Her last rites were performed at the Navagraha crematorium.

She leaves behind two sons including noted actor Nayan Prasad and a daughter. Various organisations have condoled Bina Prasad’s death, terming it as a great loss for the State.