



The theme of the National Voters’ Day this year was ‘Empowering young and future voters’. The event was attended by a large number of students from schools and colleges of Guwahati.

Governor Banwarilal Purohit was present as the chief guest on the occasion and administered the voters’ pledge to all present on the occasion. He also inaugurated an exhibition on the occasion titled ‘Our India, our Democracy’, which showcased the evolution of Indian democracy through the ages.

In his address, the Governor spoke of the need for instilling a sense of responsibility in exercising the right to vote and imbibing ethical principles in life.

He also dwelt on the Preamble to the Constitution of India and spoke about the system of checks and balances which the Constitution has put in place.

Among the other dignitaries present on the occasion were Chief Secretary VK Pipersenia, Assam Chief Electoral Officer MC Sahu, Kamrup Metro Deputy Commissioner Dr M Angamuthu and Guwahati Police Commissioner Hiren Nath.

In their addresses, the Chief Secretary and the Deputy Commissioner both exhorted the young people to exercise their right to vote responsibly and to contribute towards strengthening democracy in the country.

The Chief Electoral Officer, Assam, spoke on the increment in the registration of new voters.

Different prizes were also given to winners of the quiz and painting competitions organised as part of the celebrations. Felicitation of new voters was also conducted and appreciation prizes were handed over to a team from Bharat Scouts and Guides for their participation in the event.