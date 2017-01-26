Official sources admitted before The Assam Tribune that the project cost was announced on the basis of preliminary project report prepared by the RITES and it may go up. But there is no clarity on the funding pattern of the project. Sources said as per preliminary decisions, the cost of the project will be divided into three parts. The Central and State governments would share two parts of the project, while the third part would be raised from financial institutions.

But till date, it is still not decided how much money will be provided by the Central Government and how much the State can generate. The financial institutions from which the rest of the fund will be raised, and at what rate are also not yet finalised.

The government will form a corporation and an office of the metro rail project will be set up in the office of the Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) but the work schedule is yet to be finalised. The RITES will be entrusted with the responsibility of preparing the final detailed project report. But till date, no one knows as to when the implementation of the project will start and how much time will be required to complete the project to fulfil the long standing dream of the people of Guwahati of having metro rail in the city to ease the traffic congestion.

It may be mentioned here that the metro rail project was announced during the tenure of the previous Congress-led government in the State. But the key issues were not settled and the project did not take off despite the fact that it was announced in the State Budget.

Official sources said that the metro rail project, which was passed by the State Cabinet recently, was almost similar to the one announced during the previous government. However, the alignments and priorities have been changed.

It may be mentioned here that the project, cleared by the State Cabinet recently, envisaged connecting North Guwahati with metro rail and in the first phase, the Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi Airport and Narangi will be connected.