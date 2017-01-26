This was stated in the chargesheet filed by the Dibrugarh Police on Tuesday with the Court of Special Judge, Assam in the presence of investigating officer Surjeet Singh Panesar and additional special prosecutors Nayan Das and Pranab Das.

A certified copy available with The Assam Tribune also stated that Rahman during questioning admitted to having received the money from Paul.

The chargesheet also revealed that the investigating agency had seized as many as ten cell phones, which facilitated unearthing of vital information, especially related to networking among certain accused and candidates.

“The call detail record (CDR) analysis of the cell phones seized and the statements of the witnesses also stated that a number of candidates aspiring for government jobs used to contact Samedur Rahman and his personal security officer Mabud Ali Choudhury for jobs in lieu of money in connivance with the other accused persons,” the chargesheet revealed.

According to the chargesheet, the forensic examination of the cell phones recovered and their CDR indicated that the accused indulged in extensive networking among themselves, potential candidates and their agents.

Further, the chargesheet added that Rajeeb Paul, the brother of Rakesh Paul, and Sudeep Das (both declared absconders) were involved in concealing the money collected from the aspirants through different illegal means, which was also established from the statements of witnesses, documents and CDR analysis.