On January 30, the session will start with the address by the Governor, to be followed by election of the Speaker, said an official statement.

The Speaker's post has fallen vacant due to resignation of Ranjeet Kumar Dass.

The day’s business includes presentation of statement for regularisation of excess expenditure as per the 117th Report of Public Account Committee and presentation of the Assam Repealing Bill, 2017.

Other important government business sessions are presentation of the Annual Financial Statement (Budget Estimates) on the Government of Assam for the year 2017-18 on February 7.

Presentation of the departmentally related Standing Committee’s Report will be made on February 27, while voting on Demands for Grants will be held on February 28. Introduction, consideration and passing of the Assam Appropriation Bill, 2017 (No. III) will be on March 1.