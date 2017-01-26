

Children with the Indian national tricolour on the eve of Republic Day in Mangaldoi on Wednesday. – UB Photos Children with the Indian national tricolour on the eve of Republic Day in Mangaldoi on Wednesday. – UB Photos

Governor Banwarilal Purohit will hoist the national flag at 9 am tomorrow at a ceremony to be held at the Veterinary College playground at Khanapara here.

Ceremonies will also be held at all district and sub-divisional headquarters across Assam.

The national flag will also be hoisted at all government and semi government offices, educational institutions and other establishments.

Security arrangements have been beefed up to ensure that no untoward incidents take place during the Republic Day.

Meanwhile, the Director General of Assam Police, Mukesh Sahay said that the police and security forces are working round the clock to ensure peaceful celebration of Republic Day.

Sahay said, “we want the Republic Day celebrations to be public functions where all sections of people can come and celebrate. We are not leaving any stone unturned to ensure peaceful celebrations.”