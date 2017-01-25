This is the first time that the State government has taken up the entire responsibility of observing the central event of its own unlike the previous years when it was celebrated by the local people with some assistance from the local administration.

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal will grace the open session of the celebration scheduled from 11 am on January 28 as the chief guest. The decision of the State government has brought about high hopes among the people here for taking the historic peasant uprising of Pathorughat in January 28, 1894 into the national level.

Meanwhile the district administration has made elaborate arrangements for the successful and smooth conduct of the function, for which several sub committees have been formed under the supervision of senior officials of the administration. In a joint meeting of the publicity sub committees with representatives of different local media organisations on Saturday, Pallavi Sarma Choudhury, convener of the Sub Committee as well as Assistant Commissioner in presence of Samar Kalita, District Information and Public Relation Officer sought all sorts of cooperation from the media for wide publicity of the proposed event.

It may be mentioned here after assuming his office as the Chief Minister, Sarbananda Sonowal is going to visit Darrang for the first time. Moreover, it is significant to note here that during his tenure as the president of All Assam Students’ Union (AASU), the Sonowal-led AASU centrally celebrated the centenary celebration of the Krishak Swahid Divas with a three-day-long programme. Sipajhar legislator Binanda Saikia during his tenure as the vice president of AASU also played a key role in organising the centenary celebration.

On the other hand, ‘Pathoru Xamannay Gosthi,’ a leading socio-cultural organisation of the Patharighat area has demanded a national-level seminar in New Delhi to bring to the notice of the nation this ignored but glorious chapter of the freedom struggle. In a petition to the Chief Minister, Dibakar Barua and Mostak Hussain, president and secretary of the organisation respectively have also demanded other charter of demands, including setting up of a tomb in the nation’s capital in memory of the peasant martyrs, necessary arrangements for the visit of the President or the Prime Minister to the historic land and renaming the present name of the place Patharighat as Pathorughat, among others.