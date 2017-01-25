The first Sirish Festival in 2015 was organised at Hathikhuli TE while the second was held at Powai TE, Margherita.

Sirish-2017, being held in Naharkatia will showcase the tradition, cultures and way of living of the tea tribe community. Apart from the local population of Naharkatia and adjoining TEs, this festival will be witnessed and contested by the six finalists teams from across Assam and West Bengal, chosen from among 90 teams constituting 1,350 artistes from the tea tribe community. The preliminary rounds were held in Rungamutty TE (West Bengal), Hattigor TE (Udalguri), Lattakoojan TE (Golaghat), Chabua TE (Dibrugarh) and Naharkatia TE (Dibrugarh).

The highlight of the festival will be honouring of two icons from the community – one each from the fields of literature and culture. This year Samir Tanti (Literature) and Ram Sasoni (Culture) will be presented the Sirish Award, constituting a cheque of Rs 1 lakh each and citations.