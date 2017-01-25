The MNC resolved to follow the footsteps of their departed leader and to complete his unfinished tasks for a united and prosperous Manipuri nation.The MNC was hopeful that Naorem Babu Singh’s ideology and spirit of sacrifice will always inspire its members forever.

Besides being the president of MNC, Naorem Babu was actively associated with various socio-cultural organisations of Assam. An active founder member of United Manipuri Association, Assam, he was also a member of Manipuri Sahitya Panshad, Assam, Kamrup district committee, besides being the founder secretary of Kanglei Salai Sintha Lup, Guwahati, and an RSS member.

He is survived by two daughters and a son, besides relatives and well-wishers.