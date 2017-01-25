Security sources told The Assam Tribune that though the Assam Rifles has been entrusted with the responsibility of guarding the international border with Myanmar, the movement of the ultras from their bases in the neighbouring country has not been stopped, while, despite assurances, the Government of that country is yet to take firm steps to evict the camps of the ultras. The terrain along the international border areas is also helping the militants, while, on its part, the Government of India has not been able to create proper infrastructure like border roads, camps of the border guarding force etc along the international border, which also affected the performance of the force.

On the other hand, strong presence of Naga people on both sides of the international border, particularly the strong bases of the NSCN (K) is also a matter of concern. Though the Government decided to raise physical barriers on some parts of the international border, the move faced strong resistance of the people living along the border because they were of the view that such a move would affect the age old traditional trade and relations between India and Myanmar.

Taking advantage of the porous international border, the militants can very easily sneak into India from their bases in the neighbouring country to indulge in acts of violence in the North East. Of late, the militants are preferring the Arunachal-Myanmar border, particularly through the Changlang district, where the NSCN(K) has strong presence.

Meanwhile, security sources admitted that the involvement of CorCom, an umbrella organization of seven militant outfits of Manipur, in incidents of violence in Assam is a matter of serious concern. In the past, militants belonging to the NSCN (K) were involved in acts of violence inside Assam, but Manipur based outfits rarely came into the picture. However, the involvement of CorCom in the recent attack on Assam Rifles in Jagoon in Tinsukia district has been confirmed.

Sources said that it is yet to be ascertained what prompted Manipur bases outfits to involve in violence in Assam. “The main question now is whether the Manipur based outfits joined hands with the ULFA(I) for a joint operation for the convenience of both or they were ordered by

someone else to do so,” sources pointed out.