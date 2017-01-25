The meet was organised by the alumni association of the varsity in association with Assam University under the Utsav Jyotirgamaya scheme at the Netaji Subhash Mukta Mancha, which witnessed a large turnout of students of yesteryears.

In a function held on the occasion, Prof Manabendra Dutta Choudhury, the working chairman of the alumni association said that members of association shall take steps to construct a 1,000-seater new auditorium, which is the need of the hour for the greater interest of the university fraternity.

Prof Dilip Chandra Nath, Vice Chancellor of the university said, “the university is only 24 years old and has a lot to achieve in the years ahead. We are open to constructive criticism and the alumni association must cooperate and engage in frequent interactions for the development of such an institution of higher learning.”

Congratulating the association for hosting such a grand event, Cachar Deputy Commissioner S Vishwanathan urged the alumni association to step up to assist the varsity authorities in solving their long-pending problems.

“The alumni association must work towards the betterment of the university. The association must build a stronger network by using social media as well.”

Kirit Pradyut Bikram Kishore Manikya, the King of Tripura who also joined the function, said that students in India are flooded with information and there is little emphasis on knowledge exchange. He said that people of Tripura always look upto Assam University for pursuing education.

Dr Sanjib Bhattacharjee, Registrar of the university, Prof NB Dey, former chairman of the alumni association and Prodipto Das, convener of the association, also spoke on the occasion.

Rich tributes were paid to Netaji Subash Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary, while a number of competitive and cultural events were held to mark the meet.