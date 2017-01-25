

She lamented that she could not see any wild animals or valuable trees, except for some shrubs in the reserve forest. She questioned the rationale behind such a celebration, in an area stricken of its valuable trees, which no longer fits to be called a forest it the true sense.

It may be mentioned that the public meet under reference was held at Bihmari LP School under the aegis of East Sonitpur Forest Division and Nature’s Banyapran, a local NGO with Ranjit Dutta, State Minister for Irrigation and Handloom and Textile, in the chair.

The Forest Minister also criticised the lackadaisical attitude of some forest officials towards their duty and announced that an enquiry would be initiated into alleged misappropriation of funds sanctioned for the development of Behali Reserve Forest by the concerned officials.

Taking part as a distinguished guest in the meeting, ‘Forest Man’ Jadav Payeng called upon all present to plant trees on the banks of the Brahmaputra.

The Chief Conservator of Forest Rongke Kiling, Deputy Conservator of Forest AK Srivastav, Conservator of Forest of Northern Assam PC Sonar, Deputy Commissioner of Biswanath Asitaksha Chakravarty etc, among others, were present on the occasion.