



This decision was taken by the Notun Leikul Village Council recently, headed by its gaonburah-cum-president of Barail Mountain Festival Organising Committee, Tour AD, Letjohao Singson in the run-up to the Barail Mountain Festival-2017, organised on January 5 by five villages of Barail range–Notun Leikul (host village), Doiheng, Jatinga, Kelelo and Longma, to promote conservation of biodiversity and indigenous cultures of the multi-ethnic groups of the Barail range through ecotourism.

No individual from the villages or from outside will be allowed to hunt, trap or kill wildlife (including birds) in the Barail mountain zone, which also includes a total stop to poisoning of rivers for fishing in the zone.

Moreover, the village council unanimously resolved to plant 20 saplings or more by each household of the village every year. It may be recalled that several years earlier, the N Leikul village council had demarcated village forest reserve and catchment areas, wherein tree felling was banned. It is hoped that more villages and people in the near future would derive inspiration from the villagers of Notun Leikul.

The village council also demarcated the earlier village reserve and will enforce ‘No Tree Felling’ in the catchment areas. The village youth committee has been asked to convey the message that ‘Barail is No Hunting Zone,’ to the nearby villages.