Before leaving for India from Budapest, Hungary, Zsofia said that Sarita is not going to last the all four rounds. Although Sarita’s response at the training camp in Rohtak has been short and terse: “You are finished”. The two are slated to meet at Imphal, on Sunday, according to a press release.

30-year old Zsofia in a telephonic chat with the promoters of the event as per the release from Sporty Solutions Limited, a Noida based sports marketing company stated: “I tried to know more about my opponent. When you search for boxer Sarita, you find pictures of a lady in tears. I am going to add more such images to internet. Trust me.”