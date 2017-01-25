GUWAHATI, Jan 24 - Troops of the Red Horns Division in association with the civil authorities conducted a mini marathon on January 22 at Rangia District Sports Association Stadium. The aim of the event was to bring the civil population, civil administration and Indian Army to a common platform to enhance harmony and sovereignty in the country. The event was organised in the run up to the Republic Day celebrations.
A large number of people participated in the event and an overwhelming response was seen on the ground from public especially the youth. Dignitaries who attended the event were Kailash Kartik SDO (civil) Rangia and Pranab Kumar Pegu, SDPO Rangia.
Gomshar Bashumatari from Goreswar and Rabina Boro from Rangia stood first in their respective category, stated a press release.