Dhemaji Open tennis ends

Sports reporter

GUWAHATI, Jan 24 - Ayaan Borthakur of NETF clinched the U-14 Boys’ title defeating Aditya Pratim Bhagawati of Chachal Complex 8-6 in the Dhemaji Open Tennis Tournament which concluded today at the Dhemaji Tennis Club courts, Dhemaji. Simanta Bhagawati pairing with Hakim Ali won the veterans’ doubles title defeating Amit Chutia and Luku Borthakur. In the Boys’ U-18 final, Aditya Pratim Bhagawati lifted the title defeating Abhishek Baruah 8-3. In the Girls’ U-14 singles, Ishita Dahutia defeated Areena Phukan 8-4 to win the title. In the Girls’ U-18 category, Nishtha Rani Borphukan of Dibrugarh defeated Meghna Bharadwaj of India Club 7-2 to win the title. Final results: (Boys’ U-12) Manan Nath bt Aryan Borah (6-1). (Boys’ U-14) Ayaan Borthakur bt Aditya Pratim Bhagawati (8-6). (Boys’ U-18) Aditya Pratim Bhagawati bt Abhishek Baruah (8-3). (Girls’ U-14) Ishita Dahutia bt Areena Phukan (8-4). (Girls’ U-18) Nishtha Rani Borphukan bt Meghna Bharadwaj (7-2). (Veterans’ singles) Hakim Ali bt Rajib Handique. (Veterans’ doubles) Simanta Bhagawati/Hakim Ali bt Amit Chutia/Luku Borthakur.