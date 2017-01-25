As many as 80 children attended the camp.

For the first time in the history of the district association, foreign coaches were brought in to impart coaching. In the concluding function the coaches – Jong Hyok Im and Jong Son An, both from South Korea – were felicitated.

Today’s function was attended by Dr Zakir Ahmed and Chiranjit Baruah, president and vice president of the JDTTA respectively, Angan Jyoti Baruah and Rishi Sarma, joint secretaries of the district association, Nayan Jyoti Sarma, treasurer of the ATTA, and Dr Tapan Dutta, president of the Kushal Konwar Memorial Indoor Stadium, Jorhat.

Rockybul Hussain and Tridib Duarah, president and secretary of the ATTA, extended full support to the district TT body for successful conduct of the 21-day coaching camp.

Certificates were distributed to all the participants in today’s function, which was anchored by Debojyoti Srutikar, secretary of the district association, stated a press release.