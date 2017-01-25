River Rine win Bud cricket tie

Sports reporter

GUWAHATI, Jan 24 - River Rine Club of Guwahati registered a 23-run victory against Youth Club in today’s match of the Bud Cricket Club organised Jugal Kishore Newatia Memorial Trophy Bud Challenge Cricket Tournament at the Mangaldai Stadium. River Rine gathered a commendable 201 for nine in their stipulated 40 overs and chasing the target, Youth Club were all out for 178. Brief scores: River Rine Club 201/9 (Trinath Rao 49, Subham Das 41, Manish Bharti 30, Arijeet Barooah 28; Priyankar Chakraborty 3/35). Youth Club 178 (Atul Kr Singh 36, Dilwar Khan 24, Raju Mastar 20, Vinod Sharma 17, Raju Shah 16; Arijeet Barooah 4/36, Sameer Sharma 2/15). Today’s match: Sputnik Club vs Ace Club.