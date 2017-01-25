Correspondent
DIMAPUR, Jan 24 - The Joint Action Committee on Women Reservation (JACWR) expressed shock that the provisions of the Nagaland Municipal Act were misinterpreted by vested interests to the innocent villagers in many communities who were made to believe that the very existence of the Nagas is being threatened by the Act.
“How can a demand to hold municipal elections be considered anti-Naga when the Nagas are actively participating in general, parliamentary and town council elections for many decades?” it asked.
The JACWR said that women’s right to participate in poll process has been violated by the threats and use of force, where candidates were unable to file their nominations and forced to withdraw from the race.