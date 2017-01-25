Opposing 33 per cent quota for women, the JCC – consisting of Naga Council Dimapur, Central Nagaland Tribes Council and other tribal bodies – has been demanding postponement of the ULB elections. The JCC made the demand in a memorandum submitted to the Chief Minister after holding a rally at Dimapur yesterday.

The committee said the civil societies do not have any intention to suppress women’s rights but “we oppose the divisive policy of the government to suppress the wishes and rights of the Nagas in general”.

If the State government fails to appreciate the appeal of the people and postpone the election by January 26, they would be compelled to call for an indefinite bandh in the whole of Nagaland, for which the government shall be held responsible, the JCC said. – PTI