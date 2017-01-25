The economic blockade, which completed the 85th day today, has crippled normal life in the State. Official sources said 70 tonnes more petroleum products will be sent soon.

The move came two days after an inter-ministerial meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh reviewed the stock of food grains and petroleum products in Manipur and how to replenish the supply.

The Central government has informed the Election Commission about the move as the Assembly election is due in Manipur on March 4 and 8.

As reported, the Centre had decided to accord top priority to re-opening of the National Highway 2, connecting Manipur with Assam, in the wake of the economic blockade. About 20,000 Central para-military forces are being rushed to the State.

The Union Home Minister had on January 15 chaired a meeting, which was attended by Defence Minister Manohar Parikar, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, Army Chief General Bipin Rawat besides Home Secretary Rajiv Mehrishi and other top officials.

The meeting focused on reopening the blocked National Highway 2, the lifeline of landlocked Manipur, and restore normalcy. While the other highway, National Highway 37 has been partially reopened, the Centre wants to reopen the NH 2 too as early as possible, the sources said.

In a stern message, the Centre had told the Manipur government that it cannot escape responsibility for the “humanitarian crisis” arising out of the economic blockade by a Naga group and must work to end it.